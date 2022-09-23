By Joshua Manning • 23 September 2022 • 17:52

UK Ambassador issues statement on Belarus' support of Putin's aggression in Ukraine Credit: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com

UK Geneva Ambassador Simon Manley delivered a statement on the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as their support of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 23.

The UK Ambassador’s statement on Belarus’s support of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, exactly as delivered in Geneva Switzerland, read:

“Thank you, Mr President.”

“Thank you madam acting High Commissioner for your update on the human rights situation in Belarus. Over two years have passed since the fraudulent Presidential election and yet Lukashenko’s campaign of repression continues unabated.”

“The number of political prisoners in Belarus has now surpassed 1300, trials are taking place in absentia, Belarusians are being prevented from leaving the country, and the use of the death penalty has been expanded to include ‘attempted’ acts of terrorism.”

“Civil society and independent media continue to be particularly targeted, with lengthy politically motivated sentences delivered after closed trials.”

“The Belarusian authorities have helped to undermine international law through their support of Putin’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.”

“They continue to allow Belarus to be used as a launch-point for Russian troops and equipment, all the while harshly punishing those brave Belarusians that dare voice opposition to the illegal war.”

“Let me once again urge the Belarusian authorities to act upon the recommendations set out by the Special Rapporteur, and to cease their support for Putin’s aggression.”

“Madam acting High Commissioner,”

“How can the international community best show its support to the brave people of Belarus in the midst of such continued, severe repression?”

“Thank you.”

The news comes after President Alexander Lukashenko issued his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of Belarus’ National Library despite alleged Belarusian language discrimination under his dictatorship, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

In addition, President Alexander Lukashenko filmed a video mocking Europe, in which he promised Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter, while chopping firewood, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.