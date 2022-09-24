Almeria Diputacion goes further with the central government’s PFEA employment scheme

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 20:02

CORDOBA MEETING: Javier Aureliano Garcia signs the PFEA agreement in Cordoba Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE presidents of Andalucia’s eight provincial councils recently confirmed their commitment to the Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme (PFEA) in Cordoba.

Together with his counterparts, Javier Aureliano Garcia Molina – president of the Almeria’s Diputacion – signed the PFEA agreement with Jose Antonio Nieto, who heads the Junta’s Department of Justice, Administration Local and Public Bodies.

The PFEA programme is co-financed by the central government which, via Spain’s State Employment Service (SEPE) finances the wages for PFEA workers.

Meanwhile, the Junta pays 75 per cent of the cost of materials used, while the provincial councils contribute 25 per cent.

The Junta has allocated €63.6 million to the PFEA this year, of which Almeria received €3.5 million.

Garcia Molina pointed out that Almeria’s provincial council had a “one window” system for the 89 municipalities belonging to the Diputacion’s Plan de Fomento.

Thanks to this, as well as the supplying materials used, the Diputacion attended to the paperwork and red tape involved in engaging personnel, overseeing projects and workplace safety. The provincial council also provided training for PFEA employees with pioneering programmes that have included courses on driving dumper lorries.

Garcia Molina stressed the important institutional alliances that the PFEA requires.

“These are key to the growth, development and enhancement of the province’s municipalities, especially inland where the PFEA will continue to continue improving quality of life for its residents,” he pledged.

