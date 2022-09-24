Covid data in Spain show hospitalisation and ICU occupancy drop but incidence rate increases

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate in people aged over 60 currently stands at 136.26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Another 72 deaths have been registered from Covid-19 in the last week. Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, that brings the death toll from coronavirus to 114,009 people. The lethality in people over 60 years of age stands at 3.7 per cent.

A total of 2,209 patients are currently hospitalised throughout Spain, which is 246 less than the previous report last Friday 16. Meanwhile, in the ICUs, there are still 129 people, 17 less than last Tuesday, September 20. That is a drop of 11.6 per cent. Only the Basque Country registers an increase in this indicator.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 1.86 per cent and in ICUs at 1.52 per cent. Hospital admissions fell in all the autonomous communities, except in Aragon, the Balearic Islands, and Navarra. Madrid, with 321, is the region with the most hospitalised patients, followed by the Valencian Community with 242, and Andalusia with 211.

