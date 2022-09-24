Oscar-winning star from One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest star dies aged 88

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 September 2022 • 7:33

Nurse Racthed - Louise Flecther - Image Imdb

The Oscar-winning star of One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Louise Fletcher has died at the age of 88 according to her agent.

The death of the star was announced late Friday, September 23 saying the actress had passed away at her home in France.

She was best known for her role as Nurse Ratched where she appeared alongside Jack Nicholson in the 1975 movie, for which she received an Academy Award (Oscar) for best actress, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

Fletcher was not the first choice having been cast after the role was turned down by Angela Lansbury and Ellen Burstyn.

Fletcher was a relatively unknown actress at the time she appeared in the film. Although having begun acting at the age of 24, it was only when she was in her 40’s that she achieved fame and just months after returning to acting following an 11-year break to raise her two children.

Many casting directors overlook Fletcher because she was taller than many of the leading men, but following the success of One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, she never looked back with roles that ranged from Star Trek to ER.

The tribute from Star Trek on the news of her death probably best summed up the actress: “With the passing of Louise Fletcher, the world has lost a truly lovely woman, who made us all deeply love to hate her.”

Fletcher who was born to deaf parents married Hollywood literary agent Jerry Bick who she later divorced in 1977. She is survived by two sons, John Dashiell Bick and Andrew Wilson Bick.

The Oscar-winning star from One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest will always be remembered for her role playing the mean Nurse Ratched in one of the greatest acting performances of all time. A film not to be missed.

