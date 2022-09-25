BREAKING: Florida police responding to active shooter at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon with victims reported

By Chris King • 25 September 2022 • 1:05

Florida police responding to active shooter at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon with victims reported

Police in Florida are responding to reports of an active shooter at Chuck E. Cheese in the city of Brandon, Florida, with victims reported.

A heavy police presence has been reported this evening, Saturday, September 24, at the children’s restaurant, Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida. They are responding to reports of an active shooter. It is believed that at least three injured people are being transferred to a hospital with the shooter said to be still at large.

🚨#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant 📌#Brandon l #Florida Police are responding to reports of shots fired inside the children’s restaurant With reports suggest several people are injured At least 3 people transported to hospital, more possibly injured pic.twitter.com/XDrMC6df7r — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 24, 2022

The public is being urged to steer clear of the area, and to be extra vigilant. A BOLO has reportedly been issued for a black female wearing trousers and a multi-coloured top. She is thought to have escaped on foot, accompanied by a black male wearing orange-coloured clothing, and a child aged between three and five, as reported by fox3now.com.

This is a breaking story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.