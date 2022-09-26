BREAKING: Nord Stream 2 pipeline suffers gas leak near Bornholm island of Denmark

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 17:17

A GAS leak has been detected along the Nord Stream 2 pipeline southeast of Bornholm island of Denmark, as reported on Monday, September 26.

The Danish Maritime Authority warned that a leak has occurred on the route of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline near Bornholm island of Denmark.

According to the Danish Maritime Authority’s navigational warnings, the leak poses a danger to shipping.

Sailing is prohibited within an area of ​​five nautical miles from the gas leak, according to the Danish Maritime Authority.

“A gas leak has been observed at position 54° 52.60’N – 015° 24.60’E. The leak is dangerous to shipping,” it said on Monday, September 26.

Earlier, there had been a reported drop in pressure from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Nord Stream 2 AG said regarding the pressure drop: “In cooperation with coastal authorities, it has been established that the incident occurred in the Danish EEZ southeast of Bornholm.

“Coastal authorities have established a 5-nautical-mile buffer zone as a security measure. An investigation is underway.”

In related news, Stephan Wiel, the PM of Lower Saxony, made assurances that Germany will never open the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, even after Putin is gone.

Stephan Weil, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Lower Saxony, said on Monday, September 19, that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was completed in 2021, will never be put into operation, and will never supply Russian gas to Germany.

