Protests escalate in Dagestan with Putin instructing Chechnya’s Kadyrov to deploy his forces there

Vladimir Putin has instructed Chechen leader Kadyrov to deploy his forces in Dagestan as the protests against mobilisation escalate in the Republic.

Protests in the Russian Republic of Dagestan have intensified today, Monday, September 26. Women there are claiming that the state is independent of Russia and therefore its men should not be subject to the military draft.

According to the human rights group OVD-Info, at least 100 people were arrested on Sunday 25, in Russia’s southwestern region of Dagestan. Earlier today, Vladimir Putin was quoted describing Dagestan as ‘an artificial territory invented by Lenin’.

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged the people of Dagestan to stand up to Putin’s ‘criminal’ mobilisation. He advised them to flee across the border wherever they could.

Last night, Sunday 25, protestors imposed a 9pm deadline after which they threatened to start setting fire to everything if their demands were not met.

🚨#Dagestan: People have demanded that Putin's fascist regime release all arrested protesters. They set a 1-hour deadline from 10:09PM local time, and said they will start setting everything on fire if the demand is not met. Current time 10:34PM. pic.twitter.com/7vHwYVS1E6 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) September 25, 2022

In another video posted on social media, allegedly geo-located to the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan, a woman can be heard pleading with police officers in the capital of Makhachkala: “Why are you taking our children? Who attacked who? It’s Russia that attacked Ukraine!”

Enormous protests erupt in #Dagestan, as #Putin continues to disproportionately mobilise non-white citizens.

As police tell mothers

“your boys should be fighting for #Russia” one defiantly replies

“what Russia? This is Dagestan!”#RussiaInvadedUkraine #mobilization pic.twitter.com/Tj5vuYoly2 — Citizen of home (@citizenofhome) September 26, 2022

“We are not blind! Russia attacked Ukraine. Russia is on foreign soil. No to war!”, said another brave female as she confronted the police. Tear gas and tasers have already reportedly been used by the police in an effort to suppress the protestors.

«We are not blind! Russia attacked Ukraine. Russia is on foreign soil. No to war!” Dagestan women protest Putin’s criminal mobilization. We thank them for their bravery and urge others to join. Do not let Putin pay for his failed military adventures with lives of your close ones. pic.twitter.com/B1Q63SYbGV — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) September 25, 2022

Dagestan is a territory located at the southernmost point of Russia and shares land borders with Azerbaijan and Georgia to the south and southwest. The Russian republics of Chechnya and Kalmykia lie to the west and north. As a result, there has been a lot of activity with men trying to cross the borders to avoid the draft.

Putin is believed to have instructed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to deploy his men to suppress the ongoing protests in Dagestan. According to media reports, the son of the former president of Ichkeria, A. Maskhadov, informed them that a detachment of Kadyrovites had already been formed.

Russian BTRs have been seen in online footage arriving with soldiers on the Dagestan/Georgia border in a presumed attempt to control the crossings. There has even been speculation on social media that Putin could close the Georgia-Dagestan border and even impose martial law.

VIDEO of a Russian BTR with soldiers on the Dagestan/Georgia border. Putin who can barely spare a soldier is deploying them to border areas to stop those dodging the mobilisation. #Ukraine #Russia #Putin pic.twitter.com/jhuGgsUsh6 — raging545 (@raging545) September 26, 2022

