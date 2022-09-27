Public transport in Valencian Community will be free for under 30s

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 18:01

Public transport for under 30s will be free in the Valencian Community. Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

PUBLIC transport in the Valencian Community (metro, tram and bus) will be free for people under 30 years of age from October 9 until the end of the year, according to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

Speaking during the general policy debate in the Valencian Parliament on Tuesday, September 27, Ximo Puig said that public transport for people under the age of 30 will be free in the Valencian Community, in a measure that he said would benefit 1,553,000 Valencians.

He said that the measure will mean a saving of €135 per young person which will “help families against inflation” and “benefits students and younger workers.”

Since September 1, there has already been a 30 per cent discount that benefits all users of public transport of the Generalitat (Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM de Castelló, MetroBus and concessions), complementing the discount on local and medium-distance trains announced by the Government.

That discount on local and medium-distance trains was announced by Spain’s Minister for Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, who said on August 31: “Starting tomorrow, public transport will be more public, a hallmark of this Government.”

“We will give more opportunities and offer fairer development in our country”.

Isabel added: “In order to help the autonomous communities and municipalities road and public transport can have a discount of at least 30 per cent”.

