Public transport in Valencian Community will be free for under 30s

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 September 2022 • 18:01
Public transport for under 30s will be free in the Valencian Community. Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com
Speaking during the general policy debate in the Valencian Parliament on Tuesday, September 27, Ximo Puig said that public transport for people under the age of 30 will be free in the Valencian Community, in a measure that he said would benefit 1,553,000 Valencians.
He said that the measure will mean a saving of €135 per young person which will “help families against inflation” and “benefits students and younger workers.”
Since September 1, there has already been a 30 per cent discount that benefits all users of public transport of the Generalitat (Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant, TRAM de Castelló, MetroBus and concessions), complementing the discount on local and medium-distance trains announced by the Government.
That discount on local and medium-distance trains was announced by Spain’s Minister for Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, who said on August 31: “Starting tomorrow, public transport will be more public, a hallmark of this Government.”
“We will give more opportunities and offer fairer development in our country”.
Isabel added: “In order to help the autonomous communities and municipalities road and public transport can have a discount of at least 30 per cent”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.