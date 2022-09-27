By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 17:23

Mobilised soldiers in Donetsk raped by "Kadyrov regiment" Chechen soldiers claim relatives Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

Wives of mobilised soldiers in the Donetsk region have complained to Denis Pushilin, the Head of the DPR that Chechen soldiers from the “Kadyrov regiment” raped them, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

The news of mobilised soldiers in Donetsk allegedly being raped by “Kadyrov regiment” Chechen soldiers was shared on Twitter in an address written by relatives:

“⚡️ Relatives of the mobilised soldiers in the occupied districts of the Donetsk region complained to the “head of the DNR” Pushilin that the soldiers were raped by the “Kadyrov” regiment’ soldiers.”

The wives of those mobilised in the Donetsk People’s Republic wrote a collective appeal to Pushilin with a request to punish the “Kadyrovites” who allegedly abused and raped their husbands.

The letter with the signatures of the women was published online.

It says, in particular, that the victims of sexual violence by the military from the Chechen Republic were two servicemen of the so-called people’s militia of the “DPR”, who previously even worked in the city administration of Dokuchaevsk and were mobilised for the war against Ukraine.

“At combat positions our relatives and friends are subjected to abuse and humiliation by the military of the Chechen Republic.”

“An unprecedented incident occurred near the village of Berestove. Two servicemen were raped by Chechens in front of their colleagues,” the statement reads, as reported by StopCor.org.

