By Joshua Manning • 27 September 2022 • 16:27

Preliminary results of the referendums voting on joining Russian Federation published Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

The first results of referendum voting at polling stations in Russia on joining the Russian Federation, have been published, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

Voting in referendums on becoming part of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is coming to an end.

In the latter three, voting ended at 4.pm Moscow time on Tuesday, September 27.

In the DPR, some polling stations have also already closed, with some still open until 8.pm Moscow time.

In the LPR, the referendum has already been recognised as having taken place, international observers have not recorded any violations in the voting process.

Counting has already started at a number of polling stations in the territory, with final results likely to be known by Wednesday morning.

Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS compiled preliminary results of the voting:

“Results from polling stations in the Russian Federation”

“The DPR’s accession to Russia was supported by 98.35% after more than 22.48% of the protocols were processed.”

“The accession of the LPR to Russia following the results of processing 21.11% of protocols was supported by 97.83%.”

“The accession of Zaporizhzhia region to Russia following the results of processing of 29% of protocols was supported by 97.79%.”

“Joining of Kherson region to the Russian Federation following the results of processing of 28% of protocols was supported by 97,05%.”

The news comes after reports that thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

