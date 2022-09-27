Moshnake, Avalanche, and Zilliqa – The next Cryptocurrencies to lay your hands on

By EWN • 27 September 2022 • 17:41

For good reasons, there has been a tremendous increase in the use of cryptocurrencies since their inception. Cryptocurrencies provide opportunities for everyone to make money, even in their comfort zone and without stress. While there are many tokens in the coin market, there are a few we think you must lay your hands on—one of which is Moshnake (MSH).

Moshnake (MSH) has been gaining attention since it announced its plan to enter the market. With its unique features that aim to spice up the gaming sector, you might want to add the MSH token to your watchlist.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) and Zilliqa (ZIL) are old folks you should also consider adding to your portfolio, and here is why we think so.

Moshnake

Moshnake (MSH) is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) community token that aims to generate passive income for users. Inspired by the all-time classic hit game “Snake,” Moshnake (MSH) intends to revive users’ experiences of the game but with an added benefit to earn. This is driven by its nonfungible token (NFT) innovation.

Playing the game is very easy, as the gameplay is largely similar to that of the original. In the game, the player controls his Moshnake (MSH) NFT to feed it with the different collectibles and NFT items in the arena. The game also offers an option of competing with other snakes controlled by other players in any part of the world.

Before the game starts, all players pool their tokens and whoever wins the game claims it all.

The MSH token is built on the BNB Smart Chain. This enables faster execution of transactions without costing too much. It also allows the game’s compatibility with MetaMask, facilitating easy connection and interaction between gamers.

Token holders earn the right to participate in the voting and governance of the MSH ecosystem. With the intention of evolving completely into a community token, the Moshnake (MSH) token will grant users full control of its platform.

Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with high smart contract functionality. It is the best verifiable crypto platform for decentralized applications (dApps).

Following its launch in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) has quickly climbed the ladder due to its innovative technology that is interoperable with other blockchains and facilitates scalability. Its minimum hardware requirement makes it easy for users to set up while providing a security standard 51% above that of other blockchains.

Operating on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, AVAX allows for the execution of high-speed transactions (in seconds) at a relatively low price while also being eco-friendly. It rewards users who provide liquidity to the protocol, enabling token holders to earn.

With the recent launch of the Avalanche Multiverse, AVAX aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of its subnet functionality. This will enable the creation of a scalable app-specific blockchain that encompasses the decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and gaming sectors.

Zilliqa

As the world’s first sharding-based blockchain, Zilliqa (ZIL) aims to maximize the number of transactions that can be done simultaneously.

It is a smart contract platform that allows users to design, build, and run dApps. The sharding nature of the blockchain makes it cost-effective, highly scalable, and environmentally sustainable.

To incentivize users to build dApps, the altcoin incorporated Scilla. Scilla, its native programming language, will enable users to write smart contracts and create faster and safer dApps.

The Zilliqa platform employs a high-security protocol using a unique consensus mechanism. It uses the Proof-of-Work (PoW) system and Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (pBFT). This makes it difficult to execute fraudulent transactions since it is impossible to control all the required nodes for the transaction simultaneously.

The Moshnake (MSH) token might be the next big thing in the crypto space. As a P2E token, it aims to create more avenues for users to make money through its NFT innovation. Alongside Avalanche (AVAX) and Zilliqa (ZIL), Moshnake (MSH) is a cryptocurrency you should get your hands on.

Moshnake

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

Sponsored