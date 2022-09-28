By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 13:38

Benidorm collects plastic bottle caps and lids for disadvantaged children. Image: Benidorm Town Hall

The funds obtained by recycling the caps will be used to help young people with diseases not covered by ordinary health systems.

Benidorm City Council is continuing with the plastic cap and lid collection program that it has been carrying out for years in the city, in collaboration with the SEUR Foundation.

The Local Government Board has approved the signing of an agreement with this SEUR for the placement of specific containers for the collection of plastic bottle caps.

In addition, the agreement includes the realization of a campaign to protect the most disadvantaged and marginalized children.

The Councilor for the Environment, Monica Gomez, confirmed: “The project is aimed at collecting plastic caps for recycling. These lids will later be delivered to a recycling company that will pay the existing market price per ton.”

She added: “The funds raised will be used for the help and assistance of minors in a state of need due to diseases not covered by ordinary health systems.”

The first of these containers, in the shape of a heart, has already been installed on Avenida Aiguera, next to the Town Hall, in front of the Cristal Park hotel.

