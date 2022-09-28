By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 4:07

'Heartland' and 'Designated Survivor' star passes away aged only 33

Actor Robert Cormier, famous for playing the role of Finn Cotter in the television series ‘Heartland’ has died at the age of 33.

Robert Cormier, the Canadian actor best known for playing the character of Finn Cotter in the 15th season of the long-running family drama television series ‘Heartland’ has passed away at the young age of 33.

Although he died last Friday, September 23, his death was not announced until Tuesday 27 in an obituary by People. No cause of death has been revealed. The talented actor was described as: “An athlete, an actor, and a great brother, who had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more”, in his obituary.

It continued: “He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends,” the obituary further read. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him”.

Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More' https://t.co/Tm1z5yT6Le — People (@people) September 27, 2022

UPtv, the channel that broadcasts Heartland also paid tribute to Cormier on Twitter. “Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers”, they wrote.

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/XAvlwmDiFl — UPtv (@UPtv) September 27, 2022

The official Heartland Twitter profile posted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time”.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) September 27, 2022

As well as the CBC show, Cornier starred as Kit Jenning in the Netflix anthology horror television series ‘Slasher’. He also made guest appearances on ‘Designated Survivor’, ‘American Gods’, and ‘Ransom’, among other shows.

