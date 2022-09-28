Get stuck into the new season with Mijas’ autumn activities programme

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 14:02

Discover more about local history by attending an event with Mijas Secrets this autumn

Celebrate the coming of a new season in Mijas by attending a community event for a great cause or discovering more about local history.

With winter approaching and a cost of living crisis in much of Europe, local charities need your support more than ever. And what better way to donate than by finding a new look! A local charity shop will be holding a special stall outside their shop at La Cala Town Hall on October 26 and 29 and November 26 and 30. The stall will be open from 11am until 2pm on the selected dates.

Other events scheduled in the town include flamenco shows every Wednesday that are free of charge, to allow residents and visitors alike to get in touch with Mijas’ cultural heritage. Mijas Secrets will also hold a movie tour on October 5 at 5pm and a special ‘Memories’ event on November 7 at 10am which aims to teach participants about the town’s history.