By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 7:51
Elche's new bicycle lane consolidates the green city model. Image: Elche Town Hall
Elche’s Councillor for Mobility, Esther Díez, confirmed the bicycle lane is “A new step with which we achieve an important phase of transformation in our municipality.”
She added: “With this cycling infrastructure we ensure for the first time a safe and agile connection for the residents of El Pla, Portes Encarnades and the area around the General Hospital.”
According to the councillor: “It is an inner cycle ring that connects with the current cycle lanes of Alcalde Ramon Pastor and Magraner, in the area of the La Asuncion secondary school.”
“With this action, together with the bike lane on Avenida de Alicante, launched a few weeks ago, we have made a leap forward in cycling infrastructure and sustainable mobility in our municipality.”
“This puts us on a par with other Spanish and European cities.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
