By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:21

UK invests £60 million in clean shipping to mark World Maritime Day Credit: Anita van den Broek/Shutterstock.com

The UK’s investment for clean shipping aims to help companies and scientists to make emission-free maritime a reality, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

The UK’s investment for clean shipping on World Maritime Day comes as part of government plans to back innovative businesses and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan stated:

“The UK has always been a proud seafaring nation and helping the maritime sector to be more environmentally-friendly will mean it continues to play a key role in the UK’s economy for generations to come.”

“This World Maritime Day we’re announcing funding to harness the best innovations the UK has to offer – proving that tackling climate change can go hand-in-hand with business innovation, job creation and supercharging economic growth.”

David Tyler, Commercial Director at Artemis Technology stated:

“Following years of underinvestment in research and innovation by the maritime industry, the sector is under real pressure to develop and adopt disruptive technologies if it has any chance of achieving the UK’s ambitious net zero targets.”

“The clean maritime demonstration competition is welcomed by the sector and will play a critical role in helping accelerate the UK’s transition to a more sustainable maritime future.”

Innovate UK Executive Director for Net Zero, Mike Biddle, stated:

“The maritime sector is of crucial importance to the UK, with more than 95% of our trade running through the major ports that connect us to the global economy.”

“As such an important part of the UK economy, significant change is needed to ensure that the sector adapts to new, clean technologies, reducing maritime emissions.”

“This latest, multi-year round of the government’s clean maritime demonstration competition builds on the success of the first 2 rounds, stimulating innovation to ensure the UK is at the forefront of this transition to make maritime greener.”

Ashley Feldman, Programme Manager for Transport and Smart Cities, techUK stated:

“Today’s announcement marks an important step forward in the UK’s journey to net zero. The maritime sector is especially complex to decarbonise and the CMDC is funding cutting-edge innovation for solving these challenges.”

“This next round of investment will accelerate progress, ensuring the UK emerges as a global power for these technologies.”

Ben Murray, CEO of Maritime UK, stated:

“The maritime sector is one of Britain’s biggest industries and can play a major role in helping to grow our economy as we accelerate efforts to decarbonise the sector, delivering well-paid, high-quality jobs across the UK.”

“This funding will help all parts of the sector to develop the solutions needed for maritime decarbonisation.”

“Industry is rising to the challenge and co-investing with government to accelerate progress on clean maritime propulsion and infrastructure.”

“If we move quickly, the UK has a generational opportunity to lead globally, exporting cutting-edge solutions to maritime businesses across the world.”

The news follows reports that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced that nine foreign flagged ship remained under detention in UK ports during August under the Paris Memorandum after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

