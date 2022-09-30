Baltic boost for Spanish tourism industry as new flight connections announced

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 11:19

Spain is set to welcome more tourists from Baltic countries after more flight routes announced

The Spanish tourism industry will receive a boost as a Baltic airline announces 18 new routes connecting travellers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia with Southern Europe. The airline published a new schedule for the 2023 season on September 29.

Three Spanish airports are included in the plans; Bilbao, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca, which aim to increase leisure opportunities for travellers from the Baltic countries. The direct flights to Spain are all from Vilnius in Lithuania and Riga in Latvia, with two weekly flights offered to each destination.

The airline’s President, Martin Gauss, highlighted the purpose of the increase in routes, saying the company is “delighted to be expanding existing leisure and city break routes”.

The airline already has a busy summer schedule, offering travellers Spanish destinations including Barcelona. The addition of the three Spanish destinations is likely to be popular, particularly as a new route to Palma de Mallorca recently became a top American airlines’ most popular destination after only a couple of months. Spain is a top choice destination for travellers from the north of Europe seeking warmer weather and distinct cultural opportunities.