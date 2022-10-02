Red Bull’s Sergio Perez wins incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix

By Chris King • 02 October 2022 • 20:10

Image of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Credit: [email protected]

An incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix was won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez led from the first corner to take the chequered flag today, Sunday, October 2, in an incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix on the Marina Bay street circuit. Charles LeClerc had started the race in pole position but the Mexican got the jump on him as the lights turned green.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc brought the Ferrari home in second place in the treacherous wet-dry conditions, to keep his very slim title hopes alive. Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion and current championship leader had a disastrous race, eventually settling for seventh position.

An unusually major error by the Dutchman at Turn 7 saw him lock the wheels of his Red Bull, causing the car to slide straight on, losing him valuable time as he rejoined the pack.

A Singapore GP would not be the same without the introduction of the Safety Car and today it excelled itself. There were two regular Safety Car periods, and three under the Virtual Safety Car. One of these could see Perez stripped of his victory.

He is under investigation for a possible safety car infringement. Should Perez receive a time penalty from the subsequent steward’s enquiry then he would drop down the finishing order.

If Verstappen can clinch a victory in Suzaka next Sunday, October 9, at the Japanese Grand Prix, then if other results go his way, he could be crowned world champion for the second consecutive year.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton endured a terrible race and could only achieve ninth after making two costly errors. Carlos Sainz Jr filled the third spot on the podium in his Ferrari.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.