By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 10:33

Body of "Ghosts of Kyiv" commander Mikhail Matyushchenko found in Ukraine. Image: Anatoliy Fedoruk/Facebook

THE mayor of Bucha in the Kyiv Region of Ukraine, Anatoliy Fedoruk, has announced that the body of Mikhail Matyushchenko, the commander of the 40th brigade of tactical aviation of the Ukrainian forces, which was also known as the “Ghosts of Kyiv”, has been found.

The body of “Ghosts of Kyiv” commander Mikhail Matyushchenko, who died protecting the sky over the Black Sea, has been found.

A search for his body has been going on for months after it was revealed that Colonel Matyushenko, whose call sign was “Grandfather”, died back in June.

He will be buried in Bucha on Monday, October 3, as reported by kyiv.depo.ua.

Fedoruk said on October 3: “For Mikhail Matyushchenko, this was the last mission. He did not return from another flight, and they were looking for him for a long time. Today he is going home to Bucha.”

The news comes after the fighter dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” was revealed to be fake news.

Back in May, it was admitted by Ukraine’s military that the story about a Ukrainian fighter ace dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” was actually fake news. Previous reports coming out of the war-torn country suggested that the mysterious pilot shot down 40 Russian planes before his death.

Following the reported death of 29-year-old Stepan Tarabalka, believed to be the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ or ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, the Ukrainian military has been forced to admit that the tale of the mystery fighter was not real.

“Stepan Tarabilka is not a ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and he did not shoot down 40 planes,” UAF spokesman Yuriy Ignat told The NY Times. “On March 13, 2022, Major Stepan Tarabilka heroically died in an air battle with the superior forces of the Russian occupiers.”

