Singer dies suffering fatal heart attack in full concert on stage in Seville

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 October 2022 • 8:10

Andrés Pancho - Image Twitter @antonioconde

The singer of the Antihéroes Rock Band died after he suffered a fatal heart attack on stage on Sunday, October 3.

Andrés Pancho, 50, was declared dead at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville according to news site El Periodico after he suffered a heart attack whilst performing.

The band were performing at the Velá de San Miguel a “private event” organised by the neighbourhood association when he suffered the heart attack at around 11:20 pm.

'Nienpazdescanses' nos cantaste tantas veces, y ahora quieres hacerlo. Siento un dolor infinito. Gracias por tanto. En este momento tan oscuro hay algo de luz: el cariño de tanta, tantísima gente que te quiere, en cuyo recuerdo estarás SIEMPRE.

DEP y con Rock & Roll, amigo. pic.twitter.com/mSmohS3ua4 — Antonio Conde (@AntonioConde_M) October 2, 2022

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the singer, who they were able to resuscitate. He was then transferred to the hospital where he died.

Antonio Conde, the Mayor of Mairena del Aljarafe has sent condolences as have many of those who attended the event. Conde said that he feels infinite pain saying: “In this dark moment, there is some light: the affection of so many, so many people who love you, in whose memory you will always be. DEP and with Rock & Roll, friend.”

Others have taken to social networks to express their heartfelt condolences.

No more details have been provided including whether Conde leaves any family, other than those in the band.

It is understood the rest of the event was cancelled after the singer, Conde, dies after he suffered a fatal heart attack.

