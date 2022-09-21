By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:17
Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies following heart attack aged 58 Credit: Wikimedia/Bollywood Hungama
Indian comedian Raju Srivastava died after suffering a heart attack while training in a gym in August.
The comedian is survived by two children and his wife.
Srivastava was born in Kanpur, India, later moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of being a comedian. He would go on to act in small roles in Indian films such as Main Premise Ki Diwani Soon and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, with his comedy career taking off after participating in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
Twitter has flooded with tributes following the announcement of the death of Indian comedian Raju Srivastava
“Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain collapsing while working out at the gym-ANI
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain collapsing while working out at the gym-ANI #rajusrivastava #rajusrivastava #RajuSrivastav #RIPRajuSrivastava pic.twitter.com/2mCWblgh90
“Om Shanti 🙏🏻 You will be in our hearts forever. Thank you for entertaining us. #RajuSrivastav
Many more tributes were posted:
#BreakingNews Comedian Raju Srivastava, who made everyone laugh, breathed his last in Delhi's #AIIMS, was hospitalized for 42 days after severe #heartattack. You will be missed for ur sense of humour.. sir
The news comes after tributes flooded social media on Monday, September 19 following news that popular book critic and Strange Horizons editor Maureen Kincaid Speller has died.
