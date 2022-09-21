Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies following heart attack aged 58

By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 8:17

Legendary Indian comedian Raju Srivastava has died following a heart attack after being in the ICU for 41 days, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Indian comedian Raju Srivastava died after suffering a heart attack while training in a gym in August.

The comedian is survived by two children and his wife.

Srivastava was born in Kanpur, India, later moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of being a comedian. He would go on to act in small roles in Indian films such as Main Premise Ki Diwani Soon and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, with his comedy career taking off after participating in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Twitter has flooded with tributes following the announcement of the death of Indian comedian Raju Srivastava

“Om Shanti 🙏🏻 You will be in our hearts forever. Thank you for entertaining us. #RajuSrivastav

#RIP Legend Of Stand-up Comedy!”

Many more tributes were posted:

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 You will be in our hearts forever. Thank you for entertaining us. #RajuSrivastav#RIP Legend Of Stand-up Comedy! pic.twitter.com/7F1VaZdpvP — nitin singh (@SinghNitn) September 21, 2022

Om Shanti 🙏 — 𝑵𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑴𝒆𝒉𝒕𝒂 ♡︎ (@aageseleft_) September 21, 2022

Rip💐🙏 — Shahbaj Ahmad (@Shahbaj84595375) September 21, 2022

#BreakingNews

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who made everyone laugh, breathed his last in Delhi's #AIIMS, was hospitalized for 42 days after severe #heartattack.

You will be missed for ur sense of humour.. sir Om Shanti#RIPRajuSrivastav #rajusrivastava#RajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/aYmmhUoCzl — Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) September 21, 2022

