By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 15:19
WATCH: Huge explosion rocks Russian-controlled Mariupol in Ukraine. Image: @My_Salute/Twitter
“Explosions reported in occupied Mariupol,” videos being shared on social media read. It is unknown whether the explosion and subsequent billowing black smoke is the result of a missile strike.
Sono segnalate esplosioni a Mariupol occupata. pic.twitter.com/n0yyrpDU3o
— Claudio O'Neale Torbinio (@My_Salute) October 3, 2022
Sono segnalate esplosioni a Mariupol occupata. pic.twitter.com/n0yyrpDU3o
— Claudio O'Neale Torbinio (@My_Salute) October 3, 2022
According to early reports, the explosion originated near the Cosmos market in Mariupol.
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.