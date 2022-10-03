By Matthew Roscoe • 03 October 2022 • 15:19

WATCH: Huge explosion rocks Russian-controlled Mariupol in Ukraine. Image: @My_Salute/Twitter

Explosions have been reported in Russian-controlled Mariupol in Ukraine on Monday, October 3.

“Explosions reported in occupied Mariupol,” videos being shared on social media read. It is unknown whether the explosion and subsequent billowing black smoke is the result of a missile strike.

Sono segnalate esplosioni a Mariupol occupata. pic.twitter.com/n0yyrpDU3o — Claudio O'Neale Torbinio (@My_Salute) October 3, 2022

According to early reports, the explosion originated near the Cosmos market in Mariupol.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

