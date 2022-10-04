By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 16:59

APPA animal charity set to petition the local council for help. Image: APPA Dog Charity/Facebook

A meeting is to be held between the APPA animal charity and the local council on Thursday, October 6. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:00.PM and with public questions and agendas, it could last a couple of hours.

APPA will be asking for a castration neutering program for cats and dogs and a refuge in the area.

The APAA Nerja is a registered animal rescue charity whose goal is to rescue and rehome abandoned dogs and cats in the Nerja area.

To foster or donate, or to get in touch with the charity, contact 643 406 591, or visit the APAA’s charity shop on Calle el Chaparil 7, Nerja.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.