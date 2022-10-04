By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 16:59
APPA animal charity set to petition the local council for help. Image: APPA Dog Charity/Facebook
APPA will be asking for a castration neutering program for cats and dogs and a refuge in the area.
The APAA Nerja is a registered animal rescue charity whose goal is to rescue and rehome abandoned dogs and cats in the Nerja area.
To foster or donate, or to get in touch with the charity, contact 643 406 591, or visit the APAA’s charity shop on Calle el Chaparil 7, Nerja.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
