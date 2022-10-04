Can Big Eyes Coin rival Solana and Shiba Inu in terms of sustainability?

By EWN • 04 October 2022 • 12:41

The crypto industry is often condemned for its negative impact on the environment. When the market began, Proof-of-Work (PoW) was the most popular consensus. However, PoW uses a lot of energy to run, making it unsustainable.

This article will show three cryptocurrencies improving sustainability in the crypto market by adopting a different consensus or making regular donations to ocean conservation charities. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) are established cryptocurrencies that have made strides in sustainability in crypto. So, what has Big Eyes Coin (BIG) incorporated into its ecosystem that makes it sustainable?

Big Eyes Coin dazzles through it’s presale

The oceans are in danger. From plastic pollution to overfishing, marine animals may go extinct by the year 2300 in an event that could rival past mass extinctions. Big Eyes Coin looks to combat this worrying stat by donating 5% of its tokens to ocean conservation charities when its launches.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will host NFT collections on its platform. Those purchasing NFTs will pay a 10% tax fee. Instead of the fee going straight to the platform, Big Eyes Coin will distribute it between token holders, the original NFT seller, and the charity wallet!

Ultimately, Big Eyes Coin wants to move away from the negative connotation of unsustainability in crypto. The innovative platform will build on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain which has switched to the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to reduce its carbon footprint.

Speedy Solana’s Combined Consensus

Solana has become somewhat of a celebrity in the crypto community. It solves one of the blockchain industry’s biggest problems, scalability. It does this by using a combination of two consensuses.

Solana uses a PoS and Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus that allows it to reach unimaginable speeds. Solana can reach up to 50,000 transactions per second when performing at its peak. The groundbreaking technology was hailed by the crypto community, helping Solana cement its place as a crypto giant.

Currently, Solana is experiencing a positive trend. The crypto giant has increased its market capitalisation by 7.49% in the past seven days at the time of writing. It brings its market capitalisation to an eye-watering $12.2 billion!

Shiba Inu utilises the Ethereum Blockchain

As mentioned above, Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain. With Ethereum switching to the modern PoS consensus, Shiba Inu has improved its sustainability. However, although Shiba Inu uses the same blockchain technology as Big Eyes Coin, Big Eyes Coin will frequently donate to charities to increase its sustainability.

Shiba Inu has proved a viable addition to portfolios through Q4. The platform has received attention from numerous Ethereum whales during the merge, with the largest whale purchasing 4.5 trillion SHIB!

The decision by Ethereum whales to purchase SHIB seems effective. Shiba Inu has seen an increase of 3.50% in seven days at the time of writing. Could this run continue and help it outperform its long-time rival, Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Final Thoughts

Shiba Inu and Solana have increased sustainability in crypto. Shiba Inu’s switch from a PoW consensus to PoS will reduce its carbon emissions massively. Additionally, Solana adopted a combined consensus to help it solve problems in the blockchain industry while remaining environmentally conscious.

However, Big Eyes Coin has created an ecosystem that holds the environment at the same level of importance as shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Its commitment to saving the oceans is inspiring, ushering more people to join the effort. If Big Eyes Coin continues its mission to save the oceans, it could rival Solana and Shiba Inu in terms of sustainability.

