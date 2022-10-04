Customers are warning that Sabadell has allegedly put up its banking prices

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 12:27

MULTIPLE warnings from British ex-pats in Spain suggest that Sabadell has allegedly put up its banking prices.

“After promising not to charge for using their bank if your pension insurance and savings are paid into your account, this is what Sabadell have decided to do to their loyal customers,” one of the Spanish bank’s British ex-pats told Euro Weekly News.

Upon sharing a copy of a letter he received from the bank, Geoffrey S said: “Along with rising food prices and petrol costs, Sabadell has decided to impart more costs on their customers.”

He added: “Unbelievable. I have tried to discuss this with the bank but have been passed from pillar to post or ignored.”

The letter shows that in order for the commission to be 0 euros, customers need to meet one of the following requirements:

Be the holder of Investment Funds and/or Individual Pension Plans, Insured Pension Plans or Individual Social Welfare Plans with a total average monthly balance of more than €25,000.

Have taken out a mortgage, a personal loan or credit or a renting contract, and, in addition, a free or combined insurance policy.

Have taken out three free or combined insurance policies.

Young adults between 19 and 29 years. Just for being young, you can enjoy your Sabadell Account with 0 maintenance fees.

However, it appears that if customers do not meet these needs then prices do in fact go up.

Sabadell users will then be charged €10 per quarter if they meet one of the following requirements:

Be the holder of Investment Funds and/or Individual Pension Plans, Insured Pension Plans or Individual Social Welfare Plans with a total average monthly balance of more than €10,000.

Have taken out two free or combined insurance policies.

Customers will be charged €20 per quarter if they meet one of the following requirements:

Be the holder of Investment Funds and/or Individual Pension Plans, Insured Pension Plans or Individual Social Welfare Plans with a total average monthly balance between €3,000 and €10,000.

Receive a salary in the account, pension or regular monthly income of a minimum amount of €700. Income from accounts in the Banco Sabadell group in the name of the same holder are excluded; and Have free or combined insurance. Or have two direct debit bills for household consumption in the account. Or have made a minimum of two purchases per month with your credit card and charges to the Sabadell Account in the last three months.



Customers will be charged a fee of €60 if they do not meet any of the above requirements.

The news comes after Sabadell Bank announced that after conducting research into banking trends, it would not charge commissions or fees for its online banking accounts.

Back in April, the bank, who until as little as three years ago offered free banking, lost many of its clients when it introduced a monthly charge that many deemed excessive.

However, having launched its own fee-free online account – known as the Digital Expansión Account – it was revealed that this was only being offered to new customers.

The fee and commission-free account was said to have no binding conditions, no administration or maintenance fees and no fees for issuing a card, according to their website.

