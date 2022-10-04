Customers are warning that Sabadell has allegedly put up its banking prices

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 12:27
Customers are warning that Sabadell has allegedly put up their banking prices. Image: Geoffrey S
“After promising not to charge for using their bank if your pension insurance and savings are paid into your account, this is what Sabadell have decided to do to their loyal customers,” one of the Spanish bank’s British ex-pats told Euro Weekly News.
Upon sharing a copy of a letter he received from the bank, Geoffrey S said: “Along with rising food prices and petrol costs, Sabadell has decided to impart more costs on their customers.”
He added: “Unbelievable. I have tried to discuss this with the bank but have been passed from pillar to post or ignored.”
The letter shows that in order for the commission to be 0 euros, customers need to meet one of the following requirements:
However, it appears that if customers do not meet these needs then prices do in fact go up.
Sabadell users will then be charged €10 per quarter if they meet one of the following requirements:
Customers will be charged €20 per quarter if they meet one of the following requirements:
Customers will be charged a fee of €60 if they do not meet any of the above requirements.
The news comes after Sabadell Bank announced that after conducting research into banking trends, it would not charge commissions or fees for its online banking accounts.
Back in April, the bank, who until as little as three years ago offered free banking, lost many of its clients when it introduced a monthly charge that many deemed excessive.
However, having launched its own fee-free online account – known as the Digital Expansión Account – it was revealed that this was only being offered to new customers.
The fee and commission-free account was said to have no binding conditions, no administration or maintenance fees and no fees for issuing a card, according to their website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.