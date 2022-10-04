BREAKING: Ukrainian ‘Vostok’ headquarters hit by Russian missile strike near Dnipropetrovsk

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 14:31

THE headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ‘Vostok’ air command was hit by a high-precision air strike on the south-western outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

“Russian aviation has destroyed the ‘Vostok’ headquarters of Ukraine’s air command in Dnipropetrovsk,” the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, October 4.

“On the southwestern outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk, a precision strike by the Russian Air Force has hit the headquarters of the Vostok Air Command of the AFU,” the ministry said.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

