Hospital in Palma secures state-of-the-art equipment in quest for surgical excellence

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 12:28

Dr. Edwin Rodríguez with the new ultrasound machine at Juaneda Hospital

Juaneda Hospital announced that it has obtained a top specification new machine on September 30. The Sonosite PX ultrasound machine is set to be used by the hospital’s anaesthesiology for operations and pain control and treatment.

The state-of-the-art piece of equipment forms part of the private hospital’s objective of providing surgical excellence. The ultrasound machine has greater precision than previous models so will increase surgeons’ accuracy when dealing with cases of post-operative and chronic pain. Ultrasound can allow doctors to locate nerves more easily to tackle cases of pain.

The Head of Anesthesiology at Clínica Juaneda, Dr. Edwin Rodríguez Luis, highlighted the increased precision of the equipment with its high quality images and its versatility which is useful in a range of cases such as post-operative and chronic pain. Dr. Rodríguez explained the machine will serve a variety of functions including in invasive, diagnostic and therapeutic procedure.

Juaneda Hospital has an excellent anaesthesiology department with many specialists who were trained and taught internationally and bring a wealth of experience to the operating table.