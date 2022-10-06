By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 17:07

Russian football player Gocha Gogrichiani accused of beating his girlfriend. Image: Baza/Telegram

MONTHS after Manchester United forward was accused of beating his girlfriend, Russian football player Gocha Gogrichiani has been accused of the same crime.

The girlfriend of Russian footballer Gocha Gogrichiani, who plays for FC Baltika Kaliningrad, has accused him of a brutal beating.

According to Kristina Kuddus, Gogrichiani reportedly beat her after she returned from the hospital where she underwent surgery.

The model said the athlete had hit her before, but she just didn’t want to take it to the public arena and ruin the player’s career, as reported by BAZA.

Kuddus said that the last time the couple quarrelled was over Tinder. She said that Gochi often sat on the app and looked for girls despite the relationship.

Kristina apparently spoke out about his behaviour and Gochi allegedly smashed her phone and beat her up badly.

FC Baltika released a statement following the accusations against their player.

“With regard to the news related to the statements against our player Gocha Gogrichiani, the Baltika Football Club announces the following.

“The club is currently investigating the incident. For the duration of the service check, the football player has been suspended from the training process with the main team.”

As noted, Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was accused of a similar crime.

Harriet Robson took to social media and shared shocking allegations against the footballer earlier this year.

She claimed that the Manchester United football player had beaten her. and shared a video showing her injuries and horrifying photographs.

