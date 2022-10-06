Trouble brewing for Joe Biden as Federal agents say enough evidence to charge his son

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 October 2022 • 21:14

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

Trouble is brewing for U.S. President Joe Biden with sources saying Federal agents have sufficient evidence to charge his son for tax and gun crimes.

A report by the Washington Post on Thursday, October 6 said that Federal agents investigating the president’s son Hunter Biden, have gathered sufficient evidence to bring charges.

Sources told the newspaper that agents have collected evidence that suggests he is guilty of tax avoidance and of submitting a false statement related to a gun purchase.

Biden, who was the subject of a smear campaign by then-president Donald Trump over business dealings in Ukraine, will now have to wait and see whether the U.S. Attorney in Delaware decides to press charges.

The state attorney is a Trump administration holdover, however, it is not known whether he is likely to be influenced by his political leanings.

With many mid-term elections taking place and the president’s popularity rating down to 40 per cent, there could be trouble brewing for Joe Biden if the state attorney decides to go ahead and prosecute his son.

Certainly, it will feed the Republican Party which will renew their attacks on the president, even though he may not have anything to do with his adult son’s affairs.

