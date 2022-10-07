By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 18:03

BREAKING: HUGE explosion destroys petrol station in Ireland. Image: @interirish/Twitter

A HUGE explosion destroyed a petrol station in Ireland on Friday, October 7.

Images circulating on social media show the scary scenes in Creeslough, Co. Donegal (Ireland) after a local petrol station exploded.

The pictures shared by Twitter user @interirish show the devastation.

“Thoughts and prayers for the people of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Apparently, the local petrol station exploded. Hope everyone is ok,” they wrote.

Thoughts and prayers for the people of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Apparently the local petrol station exploded. Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/uODada0kAu — Erenagh (@interirish) October 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

