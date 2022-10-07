BREAKING UPDATE: Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers reportedly destroyed after UAV shot down over Russia's Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 18:03

BREAKING: HUGE explosion destroys petrol station in Ireland. Image: @interirish/Twitter

A HUGE explosion destroyed a petrol station in Ireland on Friday, October 7.

Images circulating on social media show the scary scenes in Creeslough, Co. Donegal (Ireland) after a local petrol station exploded.

The pictures shared by Twitter user @interirish show the devastation.

“Thoughts and prayers for the people of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Apparently, the local petrol station exploded. Hope everyone is ok,” they wrote.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

