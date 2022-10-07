By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 17:52

Violent female thieves arrested in Costa Blanca's Benidorm for beating up British man. Image: Vivitta/Shutterstock.com

TWO women were arrested in Spain’s Benidorm for beating a British man and trying to steal his mobile phone, as reported on Friday, October 7.

Spain’s plainclothed National Police officers arrested two women in Alicante’s Benidorm after catching them red-handed violently beating a British man while attempting to rob him.

According to local media reports, the incident happened last week at around 1 am along a well-known avenue in the town of Benidorm.

The officers, who belong to the ‘Local Brigade of Public Safety of the Local Police Station of Benidorm’, reportedly witnessed the attack and attempted robbery.

From a distance, the officers allegedly saw the two women approach the man.

One of them apparently spoke calmly to the Brit while the other tried to snatch his mobile phone from his trouser pocket.

As the man tried to defend himself after realising that he was being mugged, the woman, ged 32 and 43, of Romanian nationality, reportedly threw him to the ground and hit him repeatedly.

The officers said that one of the women began punching him while the other kicked him hard and finally managed to snatch his wallet.

That’s when the officers decided to get involved and managed to catch up with the thieves and arrest them after identifying themselves as National Police officers.

