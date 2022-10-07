By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 20:32

Guardia Civil arrest three for seven alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes. Image: Spanish Government/Interior Ministry

The three arrested allegedly formed a criminal group that promoted anti-Semitic hatred and committed crimes in the Burgos town of Castrillo Mota de Judíos and the Jewish cemetery of Hoyo de Manzanares and La Almudena (Madrid).

This operation is part of an action plan against hate crimes and behaviour that violates the legal rules on discrimination, Spain’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday, October 7.

The operation has resulted in the arrest of two men and a woman, responsible for a campaign of harassment against the municipal corporation and the residents of the Burgos town of Castrillo Mota de Judíos, following the recovery of its Jewish origins and its twinning with an Israeli town.

The investigation began in December 2021 after the appearance of graffiti in Castrillo Mota de Judíos against the mayor of the town and the attempted burning of the town’s flag on which the Star of David is located.

In August of this year, these events occurred again and several waste containers were burned in an attempt to increase the threat.

These events led to a disturbance of public peace in the small Burgos town of Castrillo Mota de Judíos, where a feeling of insecurity and fear was generated among the local residents due to the climate of violence.

The three detainees are considered to be members of a radical right-wing extremist criminal group that acted in concert to commit this type of crime, adopting security measures to avoid detection.

