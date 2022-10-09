By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 17:54

Maltese man implants credit card chip so he can make purchases with the swipe of his hand. Image: Szasz-Fabian Jozsef/Shutterstock.com

TV presenter 44-year-old Busuttil Naudi has a chip that uses the same technology that is found in bank cards and smartphones implanted in his left hand.

The hand now acts as a contactless card so he can simply swipe his hand over card machines when he is shopping, according to the Times of Malta.

Busuttil Naudi, who hosts the technology television programme Gadgets, is among one of the first people in Malta to implant a credit card chip for purchasing items.

”I love technology, I feel that this is the future, and I want to be part of it as it starts,” he said.

“I’ve been interested in the technology since 2008, but now it’s become useful enough for me to use it. The chips will become more popular in the medical industry,” Busuttil confirmed.

Busuttil paid more than €199 for the chip, plus a little extra to have the procedure to under a local anaesthetic. The surgeon made a small incision on his hand and placed the chip between the bones connecting his little finger and ring finger.

