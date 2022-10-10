By Guest Writer • 10 October 2022 • 17:32

Ukrainian number plates need to be changed Credit: Change.org

UKRAINIAN escapees need to change number plates after six months to comply with Spanish law.

A number of Ukrainians, mainly women with children, managed to drive out of the country and find sanctuary across Europe following the Russian invasion.

Those who arrived in Spain after often gruelling journeys were welcomed with open arms and were delighted to be so well received but are suddenly facing an unexpected and expensive problem.

Under Spanish law, once they have remained in Spain for six months, they are required to change the registration on their car to a Spanish one at considerable expense or face a potentially significant fine if stopped by the police or Guardia Civil.

One person caught in this situation, Margaryta Pugachova has launched a petition on change.org explaining the problem and points out that she and many other refugees want to return to their homeland when the war is over but will then be forced to change the number plate back again when they return at further expense.

Money is not easy to come by as a refugee and she is pleading with the Spanish authorities to follow the lead of Germany and Poland to allow Ukrainians to continue to drive their cars without changing the registration until the war is over and it is safe for them to return home.

Thank you for reading ‘Ukrainian escapees need to change number plates after six months’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.