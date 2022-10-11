By Matthew Roscoe • 11 October 2022 • 10:52

WATCH: Russian missile obliterates power substation in Lviv narrowly avoid multiple cars. Image: @Censor_net/Twitter

FOLLOWING Russia’s renewed attack on Ukraine on Monday, October 10, several videos have emerged on social media showing subsequent missile strikes including one obliterating a power substation in Lviv.

The video released on Tuesday, October 11 of a Russian missile strike obliterating a power substation in Lviv shows how it narrowly avoided hitting multiple cars in the process.

The dashcam footage shows a missile appearing from out of nowhere and blowing up the substation as cars narrowly avoid being blown up.

“📹 A Russian missile hit a substation in Lviv on October 10,” the video caption from Censor_net read on Twitter.

“The State Emergency Service sent the first non-test notification. They warn about the high probability of missile strikes today on the territory of Ukraine.”

“The air alert is still in effect – stay in shelters!”

📹 Влучення російської ракети по підстанції у Львові 10 жовтня ДСНС надіслала першу не тестову оповістку. Попереджають про високу ймовірність ракетних ударів сьогодні по території України. Досі триває повітряна тривога — залишайтеся в укриттях! pic.twitter.com/wkjFkbj8oV — Цензор.НЕТ ✍️ (@censor_net) October 11, 2022

As noted, the video footage comes after multiple Ukrainian cities were attacked by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

Following the statement from Russia’s State Duma in which they called the Crimean Bridge attack a “declaration of war”, multiple Ukrainian cities were targetted by new Russian General Sergei Surovikin.

The Ukrainian cities were attacked by Russian missiles after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk were all hit.

