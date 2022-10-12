Big Eyes, Waves, and Ethereum Classic could improve your net worth soon

By EWN • 12 October 2022 • 17:00

If you’re looking to add to your wealth through crypto purchases, you should consider crypto assets with great prospects. Big eyes (BIG), Waves (WAVES), and Ethereum Classic (ETC) have the potential to be a profitable buy before the year ends, making them worthy of consideration. We review the crypto assets below:

Get Wavey – Waves (WAVES)

Waves is an open-source blockchain network that provides developers with the needed resources to build scalable and functional decentralized applications that users can utilise seamlessly. The community-focused network is eco-friendly and provides users with learning opportunities through the Waves school, which helps them utilise the platform better for optimum profitability.

Waves boast interoperability with one of the largest blockchain networks, Ethereum. The decentralized Blockchain platform supports numerous use cases, particularly smart contracts execution and building digital infrastructures, e.g., DApps. It’s a great option for business owners that aims to integrate blockchain technology into their businesses.

The platform has a native token called WAVES. It’s an ERC-20 token with an uncapped supply that powers the network transaction payments and rewards. WAVES was gradually growing in acceptance and value and peaked at an all-time high of over $60 six (6) months ago.

Although it has declined to a less than $5 single-figure price, an entry at this point could add to your wealth if it rallies towards the $50 mark in months to come, as predicted by analysts.

Rising up the Ranks – Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic is a hard fork of the original Ethereum network. It came to be in 2016, after the original Ethereum network suffered a great hack, suffering 3.6+ million ETH theft. Ethereum Classic maintains the true state of the Ethereum network before the hack, choosing not to revert the blockchain, unlike its counterpart, the present Ethereum (ETH).

The smart contract network hosts and supports decentralized applications (DApps), ensuring they run as programmed, without interference, downtime, or censorship. The decentralized computing platform is one of the top 25 ranked crypto assets by market capitalization, with $3+ billion in market value.

ETC is the platform’s native token, and has a strong price history. Its current market price of less than $30 is the lowest it has reached during this trading year, despite the bear market effect.

Analysts believe it won’t stay at this price for long , tipping the cryptocurrency to rally back towards a year high of about $65, with hopes of it peaking above its $176.16 all-time high when the bull market returns in full fledge. These price predictions make it a good project to keep your eyes on, hoping to find the right entry point.

This Cat caught the cream – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big eyes (BIG) is one of the best presale tokens you can purchase right now, based on its growing prominence and projected market run by experts. It is a meme coin with decentralized finance (DeFi) utility and boasts a growing community of active participants dedicated to its growth.

Big eyes aim to leverage DeFi, NFTs, charity intervention, effective marketing strategy, and a top-notch team of developers to become one of the best meme coins in the coin market. There’s a natural optimistic feeling about the crypto asset, and it has gained more popularity than existing meme coins at their early stage without influencers or celebrity endorsement.

The unique meme coin will ensure every adopter finds it beneficial. This will increase its adoption rate and value, making it a potentially profitable purchase. Big eyes (BIG) is at presale, and it has raised close to 4 million already. It’s fast selling out, and not entering the project now may be a bigger miss than that of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored