By Matthew Roscoe • 13 October 2022 • 7:46
Heartbreak as toddler Quinton Simon presumed dead as mother named prime suspect. Image: Chatman County PD/Official media handout
Quinton Simon went missing last week on Wednesday, October 5 at 9 am, three hours after he was last seen in his home, according to his 22-year-old mother, who has not been arrested or charged.
Chatman County Police Department announced: “We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased.
“We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.”
We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
— Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 13, 2022
We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
— Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 13, 2022
No further information has been provided on the boy’s death.
“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” police said Wednesday evening.
The young boy lived with his mother and her boyfriend, his three-year-old brother and Leilani’s parents.
Leilani’s parents have custody of the two toddlers.
Leilani’s mother, Billie Jo Howell, was previously quoted as saying “[Leilani] hasn’t always done the right thing.”
Howell’s boyfriend said that he last saw Quinton at 6 am on October 5. Leilani reported him missing at 9.39 am.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.