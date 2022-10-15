By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 18:01

Germany set to host King and Queen of Spain and hold a state banquet in their honour. Image: zixia/Shutterstock.com

THE President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced that Germany is set to host the King and Queen of Spain and will hold a state banquet in their honour.

In an announcement on Saturday, October 15, Germany’s President Steinmeier said that he and his wife Elke Büdenbender will host King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain for a three-day state visit on Monday, October 17.

“The Federal President and Elke Büdenbender will welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain with military honours at Schloss Bellevue on the morning of 17 October,” a statement read.

“They will then hold talks together. In the evening, the Federal President and Elke Büdenbender will host a state banquet in honour of the Spanish King and Queen.”

It added: “The Federal President will attend the German-Spanish Forum on the morning of 18 October, together with King Felipe VI. At the same time, Elke Büdenbender and Queen Letizia will visit the exhibition “Escribir todos sus nombres” , which is part of the collection of the Helga de Alvear Museum at the Palais Populaire.

“In the afternoon, the Federal President and King Felipe VI will open the Frankfurt Book Fair, at which Spain is this year’s Guest of Honour.

“The day will end with a reception at the invitation of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The Spanish royal couple will attend further appointments in Frankfurt am Main on 19 October.”

“King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia last visited Germany in December 2014 and Federal President Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender travelled to Spain most recently in October 2018,” it concluded.

