Planned power cut for Andalucia’s Sitio De Calahonda posted on “flimsy bit of paper taped to a lamppost”

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 October 2022 • 16:44
Image: Creative Cat Studio/Shutterstock.com
Suzy W took to Facebook to share a photo of a proposed planned power cut for Andalucia’s Sitio De Calahonda on Monday, October 17.
The power will be off for a two-hour period between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm.
“Saw this flimsy bit of paper taped to a lamppost this morning,” Suzy wrote.
“Looks like power will be off 17/10 between 1130 & 1330 on the streets and urbanisations listed on the bit of paper.”
Sitio De Calahonda is a small town in Andalusia, southern Spain.
It lies on the coast about halfway between Fuengirola and Marbella, and is part of the municipality of Mijas.
The town was developed by D. Juan de Orbaneja in 1963, occupying the space between Marbella and Mijas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.