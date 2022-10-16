It’s always kitten season at the municipal shelter in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 October 2022 • 20:14

MUNICIPAL SHELTER: A constant flow of kittens in Torrevieja Photo credit: Pixabay/David Mark

TORREVIEJA resident Susan Pearce recently contacted the Euro Weekly News after her latest visit to the municipal Animal Shelter.

“They are constantly struggling with not having much wet food for the cats and kittens,” she said. “They have donations of biscuits, which is great, but not much meat which is important for healthy cats and kittens.”

Sue also told us that she’s been told that the two ladies taken on via the town hall were brilliant, but they still need volunteers to help during the week.

“I don’t think there is much time for interaction with the cats and kittens as there is so much to do,” she added.

“There are still about 70 or more cats and abandoned and injured kittens keep turning up. There doesn’t seem to be a kitten season here, unlike England. It’s non-stop year-round, plus the fact that people just leave their animals when returning to their home country.”

That prompted Sue to tell us about Jimmy, an eight-week-old kitten thrown over a high wall into someone’s garden in La Siesta. He is now at the vet’s with one broken hip and another that has been smashed, and will need foster care when he is ready to go home.

The Shelter continues to rely on the generosity of people giving donations every day, Sue pointed out. “There is still such a lot that needs to be done!”

