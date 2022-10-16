UK set for freak October heatwave as temperatures soar to 23C

By Vickie.ewn • 16 October 2022 • 11:07

It is almost Halloween but UK weather temperatures are set to rival some areas of Spain as they soar to 23C.

The 500-mile freak heatwave starts tomorrow (Monday) and is expected to last up to six days.

This rounds off what has been the hottest year on record for the UK

The Daily Star reports that hot air from Africa will push the mercury up to 20C tomorrow and climb to as high as 22 or 23C by Wednesday.

The unseasonable weather will continue into the weekend, settling at around 20C.

The South of England will be the hottest, while the North will still enjoy a warmer-than-average 17C.

All areas, such as the North West and Scotland, are likely to see showers in between the sunny periods.

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis said: “Some computer models show 22C or 23C by midweek, bringing an Indian Summer.

“An exceptionally-warm plume of air from northwest Africa looks like being pumped across Europe and to Britain, with up to the low 30s in France, and over 20C in southern Britain.”

This unexpected heatwave confirms 2022 as the UK’s hottest year on record. On Saturday, March 19, part of the UK hit a sweltering 20 degrees. It was later predicted that temperatures would be five degrees hotter than in Barcelona.

The Met Office has reported that October temperatures in Central England are 1.5C warmer than in previous years.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Sunday has sunny spells for many, with Monday dry with sunny spells in the South as rain clears the North.

“Tuesday is mostly fine in the North, with high pressure from Wednesday bringing generally settled conditions, although with some bands of rain spreading.

“The South and West are likely to be mild during the period to October 28, with sunny spells between showery periods.”

