BREAKING: Three more arrests made in connection with “terrorist attack” on Crimean Bridge

A COURT in Russia has reportedly ordered the arrest of three more suspects in connection with the alleged “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge, which saw part of it explode on Saturday, October 8.

The Basmannyy district court has ordered the arrest of three more suspects in the Crimean bridge “terrorist attack”, according to the press service of the Moscow courts via Telegram on Monday, October 17.

“On October 15, 2022, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow considered motions from the preliminary investigation authorities for remand in custody in respect of A.G. Bylin, O.A. Antipov and D.V. Tyazhelykh, accused of committing an offence under A, B, C of Part 2 of Article 205 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

It added: “The court ruled that A.G. Bylin, O.A. Antipov and D.V. Tyazhelykh be remanded in custody until December 8, 2022.”

On Wednesday, October 12, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested eight people in connection with the Crimean Bridge explosion.

“The organiser of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, its head Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents, in addition, five Russian nationals, three Ukrainian nationals and an Armenian have been detained,” the Federal Security Service’s Centre for Combating Terrorism said at the time.

The National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) said that “on the morning of October 8, a truck explosion occurred on the Crimean bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a railway train to catch fire.”

“Two vehicle spans of the bridge partially collapsed. The arch over its navigable part was not damaged,” the NAC said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion, and the “Ukrainian special services were the ones who ordered and carried out the attack.”

It added: “The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms and shipped in early August this year from the Odesa seaport to Ruse in Bulgaria under contract number 02/08/2022 between Translogistics UA LLC (Kiev) and Baltex Capital S.A. (Ruse).

“Ukrainian citizens Tsyurkalo Mikhail Vladimirovich, Kovach Denis Olegovich, Solomko Roman Ivanovich, Georgian citizens Inosaridze Sandro, a broker named “Levan” and Armenian citizen Terchanyan Artur were involved in organizing the shipment from Bulgaria to Poti port (Georgia) and then to Armenia.”

According to the FSB, “between September 29 and October 3, the cargo was cleared in Yerevan at the Transalliance terminal in accordance with the EAEU rules and documents were swapped, after which the consignor was already “GU AR JI GROUP” LLC (Armenia, Alaverdi) and the consignee was “Leader” LLC (Moscow).”

Following the news of these arrests, the National Security Service of Armenia announced that it had opened a criminal case on the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean bridge.

On Thursday, October 13, it said: “Information was published in the mass media that the explosives used to carry out the terrorist attack on the Red Sea of ​​Crimea on October 8, 2022, were hidden in a truck driven by an RA citizen, who had entered the Republic of Armenia from abroad before that, and then: travel to the Russian Federation.

“In order to verify the accuracy of the information received and to clarify all the circumstances of the case [about the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge], a criminal case was initiated in the investigative department of the National Security Service of Armenia in connection with complicity in international terrorism, smuggling of explosives across the border of the EAEU by a group of persons, as well as forgery of documents,” the security service wrote.

It added: “The preliminary investigation in the criminal proceedings continues, in order to find out the real circumstances of the case, urgent investigative and operational-investigative complex measures are being implemented using all possible means of the legal toolkit, the results of which the National Security Service of RA will provide relevant information to the public, as necessary.”

On Monday, October 17, the British Ministry of Defence said that “logistical issues faced by Russia’s forces in southern Ukraine have likely become more acute following damage to the Kerch Bridge (Crimean Bridge) on Saturday, October 8.”

