Photo exhibition depicts beautiful survivors in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 17 October 2022 • 11:16

RENACE EXHIBITION: Estibaliz and Maria with Elizabeth Amador Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

ITINERANT exhibition Renace (Rebirth) has arrived at Pilar de la Horadada’s Casa de Cultura.

The author, Elizabeth Amador focuses on breast cancer through 18 large format photographs that document the women’s new lives, their stories and experiences.

“They are beautiful survivors, whose war wounds bear witness to the tremendous battle they have had to fight,” Amador said.

The photographs highlight the empowerment of the participants, projecting images that blend with their natural surroundings, transforming them into goddesses of remarkable beauty.

“This exhibition tells society that it is necessary to take these women into account and help them emotionally,” the photographer said.

Estibaliz and Maria, two of the women who appear in the photographs, were also present at the inauguration on October 14 which was attended by Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez and councillors Marina Saez, Nieves Moreno and Susi Sanchez.

Moreno is Pilar’s health councillor, and as well as words of thanks and admiration for Elizabeth Amador, Estibaliz and Moreno, she stressed her department’s support for the prevention campaigns which promote the early detection that can save so many lives.

The exhibition remains in Pilar until November 5.

