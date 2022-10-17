By Vickie Scullard • 17 October 2022 • 10:21

Top Covid symptoms different for vaccinated and unvaccinated. Credit cryptographer/Shutterstock.com

A NEW Covid symptom has been named as the most common for those who are vaccinated.

And no, it’s not a cough, which was one of the earlier most common signs that someone had contracted the virus.

According to a Zoe Health Study, people who have had one or more doses of a Covid vaccine are most likely to suffer a runny nose and a headache.

The most common symptoms in people who are fully vaccinated, in order, are: runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat, and a persistent cough, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The data suggests that those who are unvaccinated may be more likely to get a sore throat, although a headache is the most common symptom among the unvaccinated, with a runny nose making up the top three.

Another previous top symptom – fever – is now further down the list of symptoms in vaccinated people, as well as loss of smell. Fewer people are also suffering from shortness of breath.

The Zoe study also reveals that people who have been vaccinated and tested positive for Covid are more likely to suffer sneezing as a symptom compared to those who have not had the vaccine.

Elsewhere the scientists behind the Phizer/Biotech vaccine announced yesterday (Sunday) that they are hoping to develop a cancer jab using the same technology as the Covid vaccine.

