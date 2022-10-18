By Vickie Scullard • 18 October 2022 • 10:39

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary 'postponed'. Credit: ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com

NETFLIX has apparently postponed a controversial documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The series, which the couple has been involved in making, was due to arrive before Christmas, but according to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to make edits to their programme following the death of the Queen.

Deadline has said the expected December airing of the couple’s documentary – following the November 9 launch of the new series of The Crown – has been pushed to next year.

“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the publication.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not released an official statement, but it has been claimed there were issues with the docuseries after alleged contradictions between the docuseries and Harry’s upcoming memoir.

The delay follows comments from former Conservative Prime Minister John Major, who criticised series 1, episode 5 of The Crown, which apparently shows a plot to “oust” the late Queen.

It is also said to have included a conversation between Mr Major and Prince Charles about the Queen abdicating.

Mr Major claims the conversation never took place and described it as “a barrel-load of malicious nonsense.”

A Netflix spokesperson previously said: “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers, and historians.”

