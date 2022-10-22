Dogeliens could bring excitement back to crypto as Avalanche and Polygon Struggle

By EWN • 22 October 2022 • 11:00

The crypto world may never return to how it used to be, as it has gone through both good and bad times, expanding in the process. The current bear market is one of these bad times, affecting most crypto prices and portfolios. It has also sent negative sentiments to crypto enthusiasts across the market. However, that could change with the introduction of Dogeliens (DOGET).

Dogeliens (DOGET) is coming to potentially turn the tides. In this article, we explore how the new cryptocurrency could bring excitement back to crypto at a time when altcoin leaders Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) are struggling.

Avalanche: Amazing Altcoin leader with exceptional offerings

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native cryptocurrency for Avalanche, an open-sourced enterprise-grade blockchain network for executing smart contracts. Avalanche’s (AVAX) lightning-fast high speeds, low-cost transactions, and eco-friendliness make it the perfect altcoin for launching new projects.

With Avalanche (AVAX), users can build decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), games, and more. They can also utilize Avalanche (AVAX) to perform crypto-related activities, such as trading, on a decentralized exchange (DEX) while buying NFTs, borrowing and lending, managing their portfolios, and lots more.

However, despite Avalanche’s (AVAX) innovative capabilities and offerings, it is one of the cryptos bearing the brunt of the current bear market. The Avalanche (AVAX) token, which traded at an all-time high (ATH) of $134.87 in November 2021, has witnessed a sharp price decline and is currently trading below the $20 mark, per CoinMarketCap.

Nevertheless, despite falling crypto prices, Avalanche (AVAX) continues to push for innovation in the crypto space, making it one of the best long-term crypto investments. Experts believe Avalanche’s (AVAX) price will soar beyond bear market conditions to reach $864 in 2025 and exceed $3200 in 2030.

Polygon: Letting you enjoy the best of Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) is a decentralized Ethereum (ETH) scaling platform. Among its many features, Polygon (MATIC) enables developers to build scalable, user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps) at low transaction fees without compromising security.

Like Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) is another altcoin leader struggling to outperform the bear market. Over the last 30 days, Polygon’s (MATIC) price has been declining. At the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) sells below a dollar—a shadow of its previous ATH price of $2.7 in December 2021, per CoinMarketCap.

Undoubtedly, Polygon’s (MATIC) massive price decline is why many users have been forced to seek other altcoins with the potential to guarantee substantial profits. Notwithstanding its recent struggles, experts believe the future is bright for the altcoin and its price could rise above $9.36 in 2025 and $27.07 by 2030.

Dogeliens: A fresh package with huge profit potential

Dogeliens’ (DOGET) arrival to the crypto space is creating much excitement among crypto enthusiasts, which is unsurprising given that many crypto users are seeking ways to recoup lost gains due to bear market effects. The new cryptocurrency promises to bring fun while providing users with a means to earn passive income.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme token that will help to advance the gaming and decentralized finance (GameFi) sector. To do this, Dogeliens (DOGET) will combine the powers of DeFi, blockchain, and NFTs to drive a robust ecosystem with huge profit potential.

As a new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET) will commit to popularizing play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, introducing a metaverse where users can interact, play, earn NFTs, and monetize gameplay.

Per reports, Dogeliens (DOGET) is an altcoin with a long-term plan and the potential to yield 1000% profit. This means Dogeliens (DOGET) could become one of the best long-term crypto investments, making the new cryptocurrency an exciting one to watch out for.

Dogliens (DOGET) is currently on pre-sale, making now a perfect time to buy when the price is at its potential lowest.

Final Remarks

Dogeliens’ (DOGET) entry into the crypto space may be the chance crypto enthusiasts need to kickstart another profitable crypto journey. Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) may be struggling, but experts believe there is light at the end of the tunnel for the two altcoin leaders.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido