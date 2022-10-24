Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief

By Betty Henderson • 24 October 2022 • 18:28

Pink Parade

Locals and visitors showed out in droves to mark World Breast Cancer Awareness Day at events throughout the Costa del Sol. Notable events included a joint Torremolinos and Benalmadena march where hundreds of demonstrators dressed in pink to raise awareness and demand research into the cancer.

Fire action

Mijas firefighters acted quickly and heroically to halt a blaze close to Miramar Retail Park. Firefights stepped in after receiving reports of a column of black smoke on Sunday October 23 around 11am. A fire at a plastic recycling point was rapidly brought under control.

Burglars apprehended

Police announced the arrest of two burglars who brazenly stole hundreds of pieces of furniture from restaurant terraces in Fuengirola and Mijas. National Police forces were able to recover furniture with a total value of nearly €17,000 that the pair robbed during six night-time operations.

Flight flurry

Malaga airport is set to recover its pre-pandemic flair for international travel this winter. The airport will offer direct flights to over 119 cities on 192 routes this winter with the largest proportion of connections being to the UK at over 20 per cent of flights.

Hospitality transformed

Fifteen notable hotels on the Costa del Sol will implement ‘modernising’ programmes to stay up to date with the ever-evolving tourism industry. The hotels will spend more than €200 million on projects including new facilities and energy saving features, emulating a similar project in Mallorca.

Tee off!

The winter golf season on the Costa del Sol is getting off to a great start thanks to new interest from northern European and Nordic markets as golfers escape the cold. Meanwhile, golf representatives from Mijas have been in Rome for a conference, attracting investment.