UPDATE BREAKING NEWS: Causes of Robbie Coltrane’s death made public

06.40 (October 25) – At the time of Robbie Coltrane’s death it was not made public what the reasons were for his early and untimely death.

A copy of his death certificate obtained by the Daily Star and registered by his wife Rhona Gemmell Coltrane, says that the star died from multiple organ failure.

More specifically he suffered from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and type 2 diabetes. Obesity was said to be a factor in the latter and a heart blockage.

Revelada la causa de la muerte de Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid en #HarryPotter https://t.co/HF2kEPejP6 pic.twitter.com/ulC9kJKQH8 — ecartelera (@ecartelera) October 23, 2022

21:20 (October 14) – The Harry Potter star who played Hagrid and many other roles, Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72.

Coltrane’s agent announced on Friday, October 14 that the actor had died, however, she did not elaborate.

Belinda Wright said the Scottish born actor: “Will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.” Describing Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, as a “wonderful actor” and “forensically intelligent” she said he had been made an OBE in 2006. She added that he had also received many awards including a Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011. Those that worked with him have paid homage including JK Rowling and Stephen Fry. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Coltrane as a “Scottish entertainment legend.” She went on to say that he will be “hugely missed” both in his home country and abroad where he had developed a legion of fans. But perhaps the most touching of those youngsters on whose life he had a massive influence. Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set … I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him … He was an incredible actor and a lovely man” pic.twitter.com/rQzARZtTd8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 14, 2022 Robbie Coltrane, always our Rubeus Hagrid forever in our hearts.. still can't believe he's gone… 😢😭

Rip Robbie 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZTe8vg0TYq — Emma Watson.vids (@EmmaWatsonVid) October 14, 2022 Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

