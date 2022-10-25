Eight-year-old pupil collapses and dies while queuing for his school lunch

By Chris King • 25 October 2022 • 23:49

Graphic depicting a heart attack. Credit: pickingpok/Shutterstock.com

An eight-year-old pupil was standing in line at a primary school in India waiting to collect his lunch when he collapsed and died.

An eight-year-old boy collapsed and died today, Tuesday, October 25, while standing in line to collect his midday meal at school. The incident with the third-class student Burra Koushik, occurred at the Upper Primary school Boinpalli in the Indian village of Venkatraopalli, located in Rajanna Sircilla district in the state of Telangana.

According to school authorities, Koushik, who was studying Class III in Venkatraopalli UPS collapsed while waiting in the mid-day meal queue line along with others. The school staff gave him some first aid and rushed him to a hospital in Karimnagar where he was tragically declared dead. Doctors confirmed that the body suffered a fatal heart attack, as reported by telenganatoday.com.

Sircilla is a town and the district headquarters of Rajanna Sircilla district in the Indian state of Telangana. It is located on the banks of the Manair river in the Sircilla mandal of Sircilla revenue division.

