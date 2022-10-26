By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 8:43

UK Covid deaths shoot up by 40% as key symptoms revealed. Credit: Alina Troeva/Shutterstock.com.

UK Covid deaths have shot up by 20 per cent, with 20 key symptoms making up the list to look out for.

The number of people who died in the week leading up to October 14 with Covid documented on their death certificate is 565, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was up 41 per cent on the previous week and is the highest number the UK has seen since August 12, reports The Mirror.

This is the third week in a row that Covid deaths have risen in England and Wales, new data reveals, but it is believed that the current wave may have peaked and the trend is on its way back down.

The government shows that the number of people testing positive was down by 12 per cent last week, with people the number of being admitted to hospital also down.

The ZOE Covid symptom tracker app has revealed that around one in 21 people in the UK have Covid. In real terms, it is estimated that 209,243 Brits have tested positive, down from 235,829 last week.

However, this decline has yet to be felt in the number of Covid deaths, due to the delay between infection and death trends.

With this in mind, here are the top 20 symptoms to look out for:

Sore throat – 63.55 per cent Runny nose – 53.04 per cent Headache – 53.02 per cent Blocked nose – 52.47 per cent Cough no phlegm – 52.06 per cent Sneezing – 47.02 per cent Cough with phlegm – 45.79 per cent Hoarse voice – 43.86 per cent Muscle pain aches – 29.46 per cent Fatigue – 22.97 per cent Dizzy light headed – 21.11 per cent Altered smell – 19.82 per cent Swollen neck glands – 17.72 per cent Eye soreness – 16.41 per cent Chest pain tightness – 16.26 per cent Shortness of breath – 15.9 per cent Loss of smell – 14.45 per cent Earache – 13.96 per cent Chills or shivers – 12.98 per cent Joint pain shoulders – 11.08 per cent

